SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bomb threat suspect makes personal appeal to federal judge

By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Floyd Ray Roseberry is charged with threatening to use a device of mass destruction and threats to use explosive materials. Prosecutors say Roseberry drove up from North Carolina in August 2021 and threatened to set off explosives near the Library of Congress. There was an hours-long standoff with police before Roseberry surrendered peacefully. No explosives were found.

Monday, Roseberry appeared in federal court via video conference.

Roseberry’s attorney asked Judge Rudolph Contreras for additional time before submitting a counter-offer to the U.S. Department of Justice’s plea offer. Judge Contreras scheduled another status conference for June 28th.

Roseberry requested to address the court during the hearing and asked to be allowed to go home. He told Judge Contreras that his wife may have cancer and would not have anybody to care for her, should she need to go through another round of chemotherapy.

Roseberry’s lawyer said he would formally request bail to be reconsidered. Judge Contreras told Roseberry that it may be unlikely he’ll be released because of the seriousness of last August’s incident.

Roseberry’s lawyer also told the court that he’s waiting for documents from a D.C. jail that will allegedly show Roseberry recently saved a corrections officer’s life. The lawyer said potential proof of that goodwill could play a role in his counter to the Department of Justice’s plea offer.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg investigators knocking on doors after fatal shooting of six-year-old child
Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta
Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
Facebook profile cartoon picture
What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?
Authorities confirmed the remains of Brittanee Drexel, who was 17 when she disappeared in the...
Arrest affidavits: Man strangled Brittanee Drexel, concealed evidence

Latest News

A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures will reach the upper 90s this week before unsettled weather moves in for the weekend
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Two men injure each other in Lexington County shooting
The DOJ says 52-year-old Christopher Edwin Day pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with...
Man gets life in prison for traveling to Vietnam to sexually abuse children, DOJ says
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp