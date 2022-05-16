Aiken murder suspect arrested in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RSCD) arrested an Aiken man wanted for murder.

Antonio Jerome Wise, 19, was taken into custody by RCSD on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was served on warrants for Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Wise is one of three suspects in the case.

Wise was wanted on warrants related to the shooting death of Earnest Croft on Aug. 18, 2021. At 10:48 p.m. Aiken Public Safety was called to the scene in the 1200 block of Aldrich St. Officers found Croft with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries.

Law enforcement in Edgefield County arrested Dontell Daniel Harling, 20, of Aiken on Aug. 31, 2021. He was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

A third suspect is wanted by law enforcement but their identity is currently unknown. Anyone with information on the case is asked to leave a tip at Crimestoppers or to contact their local law enforcement.

