Sumter Police are investigating a shooting at Broad Street

The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Broad Street IHOP.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at Broad Street.

May 15, around 5 a.m., the victim was leaving an IHOP with his girlfriend when an unidentified man appeared.

The victim and the man began to fight when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect then got into a black sedan and drove away with an unidentified woman.

The victim was taken to Prisma Health and treated for a non-fatal wound.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and ask that if you have information to call 800-436-2700.

