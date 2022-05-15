Sumter Police are investigating a shooting at Broad Street

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at Broad Street.

May 15, around 5 a.m., the victim was leaving an IHOP with his girlfriend when an unidentified man appeared.

The victim and the man began to fight when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect then got into a black sedan and drove away with an unidentified woman.

The victim was taken to Prisma Health and treated for a non-fatal wound.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and ask that if you have information to call 800-436-2700.

