RCSD needs help finding a missing Richland man

Missing man with medical conditions that require medications and supervision in Richland County.
Missing man with medical conditions that require medications and supervision in Richland County.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to locate 63-year-old, Edwin Lee.

Officials believe Lee left his home on Lost Tree Lane on May 14.

He was last seen wearing camo and black jogging pants with a black pullover and a hat.

Investigators say Lee has medical conditions that require medications and supervision.

Richland investigators are asking if you see Lee to call 911 immediately.

