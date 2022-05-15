RCSD needs help finding a missing Richland man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to locate 63-year-old, Edwin Lee.

Officials believe Lee left his home on Lost Tree Lane on May 14.

He was last seen wearing camo and black jogging pants with a black pullover and a hat.

Investigators say Lee has medical conditions that require medications and supervision.

Richland investigators are asking if you see Lee to call 911 immediately.

