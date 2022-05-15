RCSD needs help finding a missing Richland man
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to locate 63-year-old, Edwin Lee.
Officials believe Lee left his home on Lost Tree Lane on May 14.
He was last seen wearing camo and black jogging pants with a black pullover and a hat.
Investigators say Lee has medical conditions that require medications and supervision.
Richland investigators are asking if you see Lee to call 911 immediately.
