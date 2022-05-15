Gaston Police arrest three suspects in burglary case

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Gaston Police Department responded to a residential burglary on May 13.

The burglary occurred on the 1300 block of Mack Street and the suspects were caught on camera.

According to officials, they recovered stolen property from more than one burglary committed.

All three suspects were charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The suspects are currently booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

