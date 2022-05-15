SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gaston Police arrest three suspects in burglary case

Amanda Kaye Branham (left), Wendy E M Hinson (middle), Joel Weston Dowd (right) arrested on...
Amanda Kaye Branham (left), Wendy E M Hinson (middle), Joel Weston Dowd (right) arrested on burglary charges by the Gaston Police Department(Gaston Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Gaston Police Department responded to a residential burglary on May 13.

The burglary occurred on the 1300 block of Mack Street and the suspects were caught on camera.

According to officials, they recovered stolen property from more than one burglary committed.

All three suspects were charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The suspects are currently booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Former WIS anchor Craig Melvin is returning to South Carolina. (Source: WIS)
Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Orangeburg investigators knocking on doors after fatal shooting of six-year-old child
Orangeburg Co investigating a deadly shooting of a six-year-old
Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
An Irmo woman said after winning $250,000 on the Powerball, “I thought this can’t be. I checked...
Irmo woman wins big on lottery after accidentally sold wrong ticket

Latest News

The Sumter Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Broad Street IHOP.
Sumter Police are investigating a shooting at Broad Street
Missing man with medical conditions that require medications and supervision in Richland County.
RCSD needs help finding a missing Richland man
South Carolina women's 4x400-meter relay team
Gamecock women’s team sets school record during SEC championship
wis
FIRST ALERT-The heat is on this week, and unsettled weather will arrive next weekend