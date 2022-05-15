Gamecock women’s team sets school record during SEC championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina athletics announced that the 4x400 meter relay team recently beat the school’s record during the track & field SEC championship.

The record-setting relay team included Stephanie Davis, Makenzie Dunmore, Angel Frank and Jahnile Registre. They finished with a time of 3:25.45 and placed fourth in the event.

During the same race, the team from Kentucky set a new collegiate record in the event.

The Gamecocks will be back in action on May 26 for the East Regional. The regional will include the top 48 individual athletes and 24 relay teams.

