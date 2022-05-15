SkyView
FIRST ALERT-The heat is on this week, and unsettled weather will arrive next weekend

By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Partly Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80s
  • Showers arrive late in the day Sunday and  linger into the overnight period
  • Daytime highs will stay near 90s starting Monday and continuing until Wednesday
  • The second half of the workweek will feature highs in the upper 90s
First Alert Summary

Sunday starts out comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs in the upper 80s. A weak shortwave will cross the area and bring a few storms late in the evening and overnight.

Monday we have mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 90s.

A weak and cold front will come in late Monday, bring a few stray late day showers and knock our temperatures down a little Tuesday with lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the upper 80s with sunshine and clouds.

We are warming up into the low 90s Wednesday. We see partly cloudy skies. Mid 90s start Thursday through Saturday with storm chances going up next weekend.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. 20% Chance for showers and storms in the evening

Monday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds and hotter with highs in the low 90s

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

