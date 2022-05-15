SkyView
Collision in Orangeburg Co leaves one dead and three injured

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A person died in a two-vehicle crash on US-15 near Mims Lake Road on May 14.

Around 4 p.m. a GMC truck was traveling north on US-15 when a Honda Accord, traveling south made a left turn in front of the GMC, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell.

Lance Corporal Tidwell said one passenger of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured people were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol say that is all the information they have at this time.

