Upstate man charged with sex crimes after deputies discover online activity

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate man is facing charges for multiple crimes involving a minor.

Deputies said 60-year-old Philip Moore was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and seven counts of Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor 12 Years or Younger.

Deputies began investigating this case on March 1, 2022, when they recieved notice that two girls were solicited online to send nude pictures. Investigators executed search warrants on social media platforms to learn who owned the accounts involved in the incidents. This information led deputies to a home on Mills Avenue in Greenville, SC.

Deputies worked with the Greenville Police Department to search that home on May 12, 2022. Deputies said they seized computers, hard drives, memory cards, USB drives, cell phones and other devices during the search.

This evidence helped deputies connect Moore to the two victims. He was taken into custody and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

According to deputies, their investigation is ongoing and there could be more victims. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-274-6372. People can also call Investigator Jordan Cutchin at 864-489-4722.

