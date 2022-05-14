SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg Co is investigating the fatal shooting of local child

Friday, May 13, 2022, around 11: 35 p.m. a vehicle drove past a McClain Street residence and...
Friday, May 13, 2022, around 11: 35 p.m. a vehicle drove past a McClain Street residence and opened fire.(None)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials from Orangeburg County say deputies are working an investigation into a late-night drive-by shooting of a child.

Deputies say the incident happened on Friday, May 13, around 11:35 p.m. when a vehicle drove past a McClain Street residence in the town of North and opened fire.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, a six-year-old child was struck and died from injuries caused during the drive-by shooting.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” he said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School
No gun found at White Knoll High School, lockdown lifted
Former WIS anchor Craig Melvin is returning to South Carolina. (Source: WIS)
Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
An Irmo woman said after winning $250,000 on the Powerball, “I thought this can’t be. I checked...
Irmo woman wins big on lottery after accidentally sold wrong ticket
RCSD said they're searching for 5-year-old Kyzier.
Missing 5-year-old found safe in Richland County

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Warmer this weekend with a stray shower today - few storms Sunday
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED
A new pilot program is bringing metal detectors to select Richland School District One Schools.
Richland One Superintendent provides update on the testing of metal detectors in select schools
TodayShowreturnstoHiltonHil