SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida

Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas after pilot had a medical condition in mid-flight.(NBC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NBC’s Savannah Guthrie got an exclusive one-on-one interview with the passenger who landed a plane after an unexpected mishap.

Darren Harrison took control of a plane flying from the Bahamas on May 10, after the pilot collapsed during the flight.

Harrison’s experience caught the attention of many people, and he is only sharing his story with Savannah Guthrie.

The ‘Today’ show will air a preview of the interview on May 14, leading to the exclusive interview on Monday, May 16.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School
No gun found at White Knoll High School, lockdown lifted
Former WIS anchor Craig Melvin is returning to South Carolina. (Source: WIS)
Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show
Police are investigating a video that shows a Deer Park Middle School student choking another...
Teacher placed on paid leave after witnessing student choked unconscious in social media video
An Irmo woman said after winning $250,000 on the Powerball, “I thought this can’t be. I checked...
Irmo woman wins big on lottery after accidentally sold wrong ticket
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Warmer this weekend with a stray shower today - few storms Sunday
Philip Moore
Upstate man charged with sex crimes after deputies discover online activity
Three missing girls from Pickens County
Deputies searching for three girls who ran away together
Orangeburg investigators knocking on doors after fatal shooting of six-year-old child
Orangeburg Co investigating a deadly shooting of a six-year-old