EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NBC’s Savannah Guthrie got an exclusive one-on-one interview with the passenger who landed a plane after an unexpected mishap.

Darren Harrison took control of a plane flying from the Bahamas on May 10, after the pilot collapsed during the flight.

Harrison’s experience caught the attention of many people, and he is only sharing his story with Savannah Guthrie.

The ‘Today’ show will air a preview of the interview on May 14, leading to the exclusive interview on Monday, May 16.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.