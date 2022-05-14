SkyView
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance

The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with indecent exposure.(Santa Clara District Attorney)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) - A police officer is under investigation for indecent exposure while working a disturbance call last month.

San Jose Police Department Officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, was arrested this week on a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge, according to the Santa Clara District Attorney.

The District Attorney’s office reports Dominguez, with two other officers, responded to a home on April 21 about a mentally ill family member being violent.

After initiating the investigation, Dominguez sent the other officers away to locate the subject, according to the DA’s office. Dominguez then touched himself in front of two female family members and exposed himself to the mother.

County officials said the women left the house and reported the officer’s behavior to their relatives nearby. Another witness also told authorities they saw the officer exposing himself in a dining area.

“The charged behavior is beyond disturbing,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize, and create new victims.”

Dominguez, who has been with the SJPD for four years, could face a year in jail and be placed on the sexual offender list for 10 years if convicted. The 32-year-old officer is currently on administrative leave, according to the DA.

Officials said Dominguez’s case remains under investigation with a scheduled court appearance on June 22.

