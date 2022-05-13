SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

What the Tech: How safe is this new profile picture app?

Facebook profile cartoon picture
Facebook profile cartoon picture(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been on Facebook or Twitter the past couple of days, you’ve probably seen some of your friends and followers uploading new profile pictures of themselves as cartoons.

They’re created using a new free app, but there are major concerns about where this app is coming from.

We’ve been looking into the new photo app to answer the question: is it safe?

In case you haven’t been on Facebook the past few days, the app ‘NewProfilePic’ creates cartoonish versions of profile pics. They’re cool looking, and hundreds of thousands of people are using it.

MORE | What the Tech: Creating a QR code to log onto internet

Everyone else is warning friends that the app steals personal information and sends it to the Russians. Some users claim it ran up their credit card bill.

Here’s what we’ve learned. The app is from a company with some developers located in Russia. The company, Linerock, has been behind at least 50 other photo editing apps.

According to its terms of service and privacy policies, the app gathers and shares some user information. Name, email address, location, and social network information. And of course, any photo you give it permission to use.

There’s no evidence it shares any other information with Russia or any other country. It does use artificial intelligence to gather what you look like. But the app claims it deletes that

information after you create the photo. There’s also no evidence that it charges your credit card, Google, or Apple payments without permission.

MORE | What the Tech: Looking for lifehacks? Deepstash is for you

Where are these warnings coming from? The UK tabloid ‘The Daily Mail’ published the report, and it’s being shared by other news organizations.

That report, just like the app, has gone viral. None of the claims by the tabloid or their “experts” have been verified. How does this free app make money for the company? Through advertisements that play while you use it. Also, from people who sign up for a free trial and forget to cancel. They’re charged $30.

So is it safe to use? We will put it this way: if you’ve already uploaded a photo or signed up to use another free app in the past, this app isn’t going to collect any more of your data than you’ve already shared.

It is a fun app and one, you probably don’t have to worry about.

We reached out to Linerock for more information on the app but are still waiting to hear back. On its blog, the company says it does not share information with Russia and deletes photos after creating the cartoon image.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WIS anchor Craig Melvin is returning to South Carolina. (Source: WIS)
Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Orangeburg investigators knocking on doors after fatal shooting of six-year-old child
Orangeburg Co investigating a deadly shooting of a six-year-old
An Irmo woman said after winning $250,000 on the Powerball, “I thought this can’t be. I checked...
Irmo woman wins big on lottery after accidentally sold wrong ticket
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED

Latest News

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Collision in Orangeburg Co leaves one dead and two injured
Savannah Guthrie interviews passenger Darren Harrison, who landed a plane from the Bahamas...
EXCLUSIVE: Today’s Savannah Guthrie talks with passenger who landed plane in Florida
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warmer this weekend with a stray shower today - few storms Sunday
Philip Moore
Upstate man charged with sex crimes after deputies discover online activity
Three missing girls from Pickens County
Deputies searching for three girls who ran away together