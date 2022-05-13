SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Investigators searching for Orangeburg carjackers caught on video

An Orangeburg County carjacking was caught on video Wednesday, May 13, 2022.
An Orangeburg County carjacking was caught on video Wednesday, May 13, 2022.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies are investigating an Orangeburg carjacking caught on video on Wednesday.

“Enough is enough, I’m tired of these jokers,” Sheriff Ravenell said.

He continuted, “If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming after you.”

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 the video shows when a Lexus moves in front of a residence on Shadowlawn Dr. The victim was inside their silver Toyota when two armed suspects forced him out of his car at around 4 p.m.

After the suspects got into the car, the Toyota and the Lexus drove away towards Belleville Rd.

Anyone with any information on the gunmen or incident, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
CPD: Victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School
No gun found at White Knoll High School, lockdown lifted
Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
Richland Two school board member speaks after charges, telling board chair during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Food Network winner who killed foster daughter sentenced to life in prison
Matthew Byrd was arrested in relation to an April 28, 2022 shooting.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by Columbia Police

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster signs election reform bill
An Irmo woman said after winning $250,000 on the Powerball, “I thought this can’t be. I checked...
Irmo woman wins big on lottery after accidentally sold wrong ticket
She was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a red hospital scrub top, a black jacket, and crocs...
Sumter teen declared “runaway,” deputies seeking information
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED