Sumter teen declared “runaway,” deputies seeking information

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old female in Sumter County has been reported as a runaway.

Tempest Wilson was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a red hospital scrub top, a black jacket, and crocs Thursday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office describes Wilson as a 5′1″ black female with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen in the area of Lois Lane.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

According to deputies, charges will be sought if caught assisting the delinquency of a juvenile.

