South Carolina Urban Fashion Week returns to Columbia, Seeking models and vendors

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The fashion scene in South Carolina is growing and one of the newest fashion events to hit the state is happening in the heart of Columbia this summer.

South Carolina Urban Fashion week will be returning with four days filled with city-wide activities, workshops, and of course local fashion.

Organizers are looking for models of all ages and will be holding a model call Saturday, May 14 at 12 p.m.

The SC Fashion Week will be held from June 9 - to June 12.

For more information click here.

