SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Spotlight: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

Soda City Live Spotlight
Soda City Live Spotlight
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center hosts several of the city’s hottest events and is located in the heart of Columbia.

The staff aims to create memorable moments for attendees including several personal touches to add to their experience.

The venue is one of a few places in the area that can accommodate multiple events with thousands of people.

Many people don’t know that smaller events can also be held there.

For more information about upcoming events or to book your own special event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
CPD: Victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School
No gun found at White Knoll High School, lockdown lifted
Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
Richland Two school board member speaks after charges, telling board chair during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Food Network winner who killed foster daughter sentenced to life in prison
Matthew Byrd was arrested in relation to an April 28, 2022 shooting.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by Columbia Police

Latest News

Soda City Live: Z's Cool Me Down Italian Ice
Soda City Live: Cool Down with Italian Ice stuffed pineapples
Jeffrey Limpkin comes back to Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Trinity Pasta with Jeffrey Lampkin
SC Urban Fashion Week
South Carolina Urban Fashion Week returns to Columbia, Seeking models and vendors
The Nothing but Net event is this Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Soda City Live: Nothing but Net starts this Saturday