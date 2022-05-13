Soda City Live: Trinity Pasta with Jeffrey Lampkin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jeffrey Lampkin returns to the Soda City Kitchen to prepare Trinity Pasta.

Use three salad dressings, multi-colored noodles, and your favorite toss-ins.

See the recipe below:

Trinity Pasta

24 oz Tri-color rotini

Italian dressing

raspberry vinaigrette

sweet honey Catalina

Salt

pepper

accent

sugar

salad supreme seasoning

Sweet Yellow, Green, and red peppers

Blend all together and cool

