Soda City Live: Trinity Pasta with Jeffrey Lampkin
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jeffrey Lampkin returns to the Soda City Kitchen to prepare Trinity Pasta.
Use three salad dressings, multi-colored noodles, and your favorite toss-ins.
See the recipe below:
Trinity Pasta
- 24 oz Tri-color rotini
- Italian dressing
- raspberry vinaigrette
- sweet honey Catalina
- Salt
- pepper
- accent
- sugar
- salad supreme seasoning
- Sweet Yellow, Green, and red peppers
- Blend all together and cool
