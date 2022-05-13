SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Trinity Pasta with Jeffrey Lampkin

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jeffrey Lampkin returns to the Soda City Kitchen to prepare Trinity Pasta.

Use three salad dressings, multi-colored noodles, and your favorite toss-ins.

See the recipe below:

Trinity Pasta

  • 24 oz Tri-color rotini
  • Italian dressing
  • raspberry vinaigrette
  • sweet honey Catalina
  • Salt
  • pepper
  • accent
  • sugar
  • salad supreme seasoning
  • Sweet Yellow, Green, and red peppers
  • Blend all together and cool
  • Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
CPD: Victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School
No gun found at White Knoll High School, lockdown lifted
Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
Richland Two school board member speaks after charges, telling board chair during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Food Network winner who killed foster daughter sentenced to life in prison
Matthew Byrd was arrested in relation to an April 28, 2022 shooting.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by Columbia Police

Latest News

Soda City Live: Z's Cool Me Down Italian Ice
Soda City Live: Cool Down with Italian Ice stuffed pineapples
SC Urban Fashion Week
South Carolina Urban Fashion Week returns to Columbia, Seeking models and vendors
Soda City Live Spotlight
Soda City Spotlight: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center
The Nothing but Net event is this Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Soda City Live: Nothing but Net starts this Saturday