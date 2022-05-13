SkyView
Soda City Live: Cool Down with Italian Ice stuffed pineapples

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s warming up outside why not cool down with some Italian ice!

Z’s Cool Me Down Italian Ice is a mother and daughter owned brick and mortar business located at 6729 Two Notch Rd Suite 10-A in Columbia.

The shop is uniquely named after owner Dominique Cochran and her daughter Zaliyah “Z” Dolo.

Cochran’s ice treat shop isn’t the only business she owns. Connected to the rear of the restaurant is an event space that can host events like parties and birthdays.

