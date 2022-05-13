SkyView
SLED investigating deaths of two Greenville County inmates

Coroner investigating death at detention center.
Coroner investigating death at detention center.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after two inmates were found dead Thursday afternoon at the detention center.

According to the coroner, the inmates were found unresponsive in their housing unit and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. They were identified as 36-year-old Allan Zack and 45-year-old Randy Broome.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, May 13.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they have been requested by the Greenville County Jail Administrator to investigate the deaths.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

