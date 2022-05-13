Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - School officials at White Knoll High School have restricted movement for students and staff over a possible security threat, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies are on campus in response to tips about the possible threat.

“Our efforts to locate a student associated with a possible security threat on the WKHS campus are ongoing,” said Captain Adam Myrick. “No injuries have been reported.”

A Lexington One School District official said that the lockdown is continuing, though law enforcement feels that the campus is secured.

“All Students are safe right now. Please do not come to the school as we can not dismiss students during lockdown. We will communicate often,” said an official with Lexington One School District.

Officials are restricting movement as a precaution, according to deputies.

Jessica Adamy, a parent of a White Knoll student, sent us this video from outside the school:

Video sent by Jessica Adamy.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

