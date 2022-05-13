SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday.

North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.

“It appeared to be a completely freakish-type incident that you would never think would happen,” Taylor said.

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard.(WWSB)

Martin Guffey, the owner of Martin Septic Service, told WWSB that many factors could have contributed to the woman’s death.

Officials said corrosion played a factor in Thursday’s tank collapse.

According to Guffey, Florida has around 2.4 million septic systems. He recommends that residents have their septic tanks serviced every three to five years.

North Port police said Thursday’s incident appeared accidental, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
Richland Two school board member speaks after charges, telling board chair during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”
Reports of shooting recieved by deputies around 4 p.m. on the 3800 block of West Beltline.
RCSD responds to reports of shooting
Female Camden High School student hospitalized after being struck by male student on campus.
Female Camden High School student hospitalized after being struck by male student on campus
CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
CPD: Victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Food Network winner who killed foster daughter sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance...
Dallas bans sale of puppies, kittens at pet stores; ordinance to cut down on puppy mills
A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
Louisiana House removes murder charge from abortion bill
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats...
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats during executive session meeting
Jessica DeFalco, 30, faces charges that include attempted murder with the use of a deadly...
Woman drives car into crowd at restaurant after drive-thru dispute, police say