Irmo woman wins big on lottery after accidentally sold wrong ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo woman said after winning $250,000 on the Powerball, “I thought this can’t be. I checked the date, the game and the winning numbers over and over.”

Lottery officials said a clerk at the Circle K on St. Andrews Rd accidentally gave her the ticket instead of the Mega Millions she requested. She decided to keep the ticket but didn’t think about it until her daughter texted her about an Irmo winner.

The woman texted her daughter back jokingly, “I’m sure it’s me.” Her winning ticket was drawn on the Monday, May 2, 2022 drawing. The quick pick matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. She added PowerPlay that multiplied the $50,000 prize by five.

Lottery officials said she does not wish to be identified and is planning to help charities. The Circle K store received a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

