Gov. McMaster signs election reform bill

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Nick Neville)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has signed the election reform bill into law, according to a tweet posted from McMaster’s account.

This law will establish early in-person voting for South Carolinians and restrict voting by mail.

“It makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” McMaster said in the tweet.

McMaster says this bill will make elections more secure and protect South Carolina from election day “disasters” seen nationwide in 2020.

Previously, in-person absentee voting was set to begin on Monday, May 16, but due to changes in the law, early voting will begin Tuesday, May 31.

