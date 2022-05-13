SkyView
Georgetown County sheriff to speak Monday about ‘recent law enforcement activity’

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.(WMBF)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County’s sheriff has called a news conference for Monday afternoon, his office says.

Sheriff Carter Weaver is set to discuss “recent law enforcement activity within Georgetown County” at a 2 p.m. news conference at the Georgetown County Judicial Center, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The release does not provide any further details about the activity Weaver will discuss.

Multiple sources said on Thursday that remains had been discovered in a wooded area in the county. Authorities have not released details on that discovery.

The same sources would not give a specific location on where the remains were found.

Brittanee Drexel was 17 and on spring break when she traveled from New York to Myrtle Beach....
Brittanee Drexel was 17 and on spring break when she traveled from New York to Myrtle Beach. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009.(Provided)

But the report fueled speculation about the case of Brittanee Drexel, a New York teen who disappeared from the Myrtle Beach area during spring break in 2009.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

