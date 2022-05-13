SkyView
Furry Friend Friday: Marcee

Marcee is a 2-year-old Shepard mix waiting to be adopted.
Marcee is a 2-year-old Shepard mix waiting to be adopted.(Pawmetto LIfeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Marcee is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Marcee is the sweetest, most loving, and affectionate girl. She is very playful and energetic. Once she gets all her zoomies out, she is quite calm and cuddly! She is always excited to see you and will greet you with a toy and lots of adorable happy whining sounds. She will even put her head on your shoulder when you sit down to give you a hug. She has so much personality and is truly a wonderful canine companion.

Marcee enjoys a good game of fetch or tug-of-war. She loves going for walks or to the dog park and plays well with other energetic dogs! She adores meeting new people but can get a bit overexcited and jumpy. Marcee is still working on learning how to control all that joy and excitement! She is a puppy in a big dog body.

Marcee would be a great fit for an active family that loves to get out and do stuff with their dog. She loved the kids in her foster home. We can’t wait to find the perfect home for Marcee!

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org Questions? Contact adoption@pawmettolifeline.org.

