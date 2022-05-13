SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Warmer weekend with some chances of rain/thunder Sunday afternoon

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are warming up this weekend and we see a chance of showers and thunder for Sunday afternoon/evening.

First Alert Headlines

  • Low 80s Saturday with partly cloudy skies.
  • Sunday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the upper 80s.
  • Monday is mostly sunny and hot! Highs reach the low 90s.
  • Tuesday we cool off with highs in the upper 80s, still warm though with sunny skies.
  • We’re back into the low 90s Wednesday and mid 90s Thursday and Friday.
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary

Saturday we start off with some clouds and then we see temp reach the low 80s, a little warmer as the low pressure departs to our north. We cannot rule out a 20% chance of some showers for the afternoon hours. But it’s not a washout.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Sunday we see lows in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s. There’s a shortwave in the jet stream that swings over and provides some uplift. This, combined with the heat and humidity of the day will bring a 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

wis
wis(WIS)

Monday we have mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 90s.

wis
wis(WIS)

A weak cold front swings through and knocks our temps down a little Tuesday with lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the upper 80s.

wis
wis(WIS)

We are warming up into the low 90s Wednesday. We see partly cloudy skies as our jet stream stays north and warm air takes hold of the Midlands.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update

Tonight: A few scattered showers and storms (30%). Temperatures falling into the low 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs reach the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. 40% Chance for showers, downpours and storms in the afternoon/evening.

Monday: Partly cloudy and hotter with highs around 90.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School
No gun found at White Knoll High School, lockdown lifted
CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
CPD: Victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
Richland Two school board member speaks after charges, telling board chair during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Food Network winner who killed foster daughter sentenced to life in prison
Matthew Byrd was arrested in relation to an April 28, 2022 shooting.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by Columbia Police

Latest News

FIRST ALERT - A few showers and storms today and through the weekend
FIRST ALERT - A few showers and storms today and through the weekend
FIRST ALERT - A few showers and storms today and through the weekend
FIRST ALERT - A few showers and storms today and through the weekend
wis
FIRST ALERT- Increasing clouds today with a few showers this afternoon
FIRST ALERT- Increasing clouds today with a few showers this afternoon
FIRST ALERT- Increasing clouds today with a few showers this afternoon