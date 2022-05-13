FIRST ALERT - Some rain/thunder tonight, then warming up this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We see some rain and thunder this evening, some of the rain could be heavy at times making it an Alert Day.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert this evening for some heavy downpours at times and some thunder.

Low 80s Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Monday is mostly sunny and hot! Highs reach the low 90s.

Tuesday we cool off with highs in the upper 80s, still warm though with sunny skies.

We’re back into the low 90s Wednesday and mid 90s Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Summary

We’ve got rain and some thunder this evening. 60% chance with a First Alert for some heavy downpours and some lightning.





Tonight lows dip down to 61 and there’s a 40% chance of some evening storms. Our low pressure system that made its way onshore is moving northward away from the region.

Saturday we start off with some clouds and then we see temp reach the low 80s, a little warmer as the low pressure departs to our north. We cannot rule out a 20% chance of some showers for the afternoon hours. But it’s not a washout.

Sunday we see lows in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s. There’s a shortwave in the jet stream that swings over and provides some uplift. This, combined with the heat and humidity of the day will bring a 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday we have mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 90s.

A weak cold front swings through and knocks our temps down a little Tuesday with lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the upper 80s.

We are warming up into the low 90s Wednesday. We see partly cloudy skies as our jet stream stays north and warm air takes hold of the Midlands.

Forecast Update

First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with an 60% chance of showers, downpours and storms. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Tonight: A few scattered showers and storms (40%). Temperatures falling into the low 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs reach the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. 40% Chance for showers, downpours and storms in the afternoon/evening.

Monday: Partly cloudy and hotter with highs around 90.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

