Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia native and former WIS anchor is returning to his home state Friday, May 20, 2022.

On Friday May 13, 2022 The Today Show announced they were heading to Hilton Head for a live broadcast the following Friday. Craig Melvin started his career in news with WIS in 1995 as a reporter. He returned to WIS after college and was promoted to anchor.

He has gone on to cover national breaking news in his career with events such as the Sandy Hook school shooting and the George Zimmerman trial among the stories he’s covered.

Melvin will be filming the 9 a.m. third hour of the Today Show in Hilton Head next week.

