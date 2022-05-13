SkyView
Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show

Former WIS anchor Craig Melvin is returning to South Carolina. (Source: WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia native and former WIS anchor is returning to his home state Friday, May 20, 2022.

On Friday May 13, 2022 The Today Show announced they were heading to Hilton Head for a live broadcast the following Friday. Craig Melvin started his career in news with WIS in 1995 as a reporter. He returned to WIS after college and was promoted to anchor.

He has gone on to cover national breaking news in his career with events such as the Sandy Hook school shooting and the George Zimmerman trial among the stories he’s covered.

Melvin will be filming the 9 a.m. third hour of the Today Show in Hilton Head next week.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

