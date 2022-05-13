Charleston Animal Society offering reward after dog and cat found shot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says a dog and cat have been found shot in North Charleston within the past week.

The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of those involved in both cases.

“We are seeing a rising tide of animal cruelty and we must pull together as a community to stop it,” Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman said.

A puppy was found with a gunshot wound to his paw on the 5200 block of Rivers Avenue on Saturday, according to the shelter.

Then five days later, on May 12, a cat was found shot with pellets at the 7400 block of Tedder Street.

If you have any information regarding either of these cases please call either North Charleston Animal Control (843)-740-2815 or North Charleston Police Department (843)-607-2076.

Injuries

Veterinarians say the cat has a poor prognosis because of the extent of the injuries. Multiple pellets are embedded in the cat’s body. Also, one of the pellets appears to have hit the cat’s spine, which may cause severe mobility issues.

A picture of the cat receiving treatment from veterinarians (Charleston Animal Society)

Meanwhile, the dog suffered significant damages to the joint, which will never fully function as it used to, veterinarians say. They are hopeful the dog’s foot will heal. but amputation may be needed.

The dog receiving treatment from veterinarians. (Charleston Animal Society)

