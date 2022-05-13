3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says three employees, who worked at a state-operated facility for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs in Summerville, have been arrested Thursday.

Shaunta Bennett, 32, Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, are charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three used to work for the Coastal Regional Center in Summerville. They are currently booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Investigators say surveillance video captures Young striking the victim leaving a cut under the victim’s eye, Cunningham III kicking and hitting the victim while on the ground and Bennett standing by and watching.

The victim suffered minor injuries, an incident report stated.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to SLED.

