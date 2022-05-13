SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3 former state department of disabilities employees in Summerville charged by SLED

Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young,...
Shaunta Bennett, 32, (right) Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 (middle) and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, (left) are charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.(Dorchester County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says three employees, who worked at a state-operated facility for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs in Summerville, have been arrested Thursday.

Shaunta Bennett, 32, Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, are charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three used to work for the Coastal Regional Center in Summerville. They are currently booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Investigators say surveillance video captures Young striking the victim leaving a cut under the victim’s eye, Cunningham III kicking and hitting the victim while on the ground and Bennett standing by and watching.

The victim suffered minor injuries, an incident report stated.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to SLED.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to possible security threat at White Knoll High School
No gun found at White Knoll High School, lockdown lifted
CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
CPD: Victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
Richland Two school board member speaks after charges, telling board chair during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Food Network winner who killed foster daughter sentenced to life in prison
Matthew Byrd was arrested in relation to an April 28, 2022 shooting.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by Columbia Police