Sumter police searching for missing woman

Sumter Police are looking for Imani Cox after family reported a concern for her wellbeing.
Sumter Police are looking for Imani Cox after family reported a concern for her wellbeing.(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Police said the family of Imani Cox, 26, are concerned for her well being. She was reported missing Thursday but has not been seen since 9:23 a.m. Wednesday while being transported to Prisma Health Tuomey.

She was not registered into the hospital when she left. Cox was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sneakers. Anyone who may have information about her location is being asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

