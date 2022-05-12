Sumter police searching for missing woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Police said the family of Imani Cox, 26, are concerned for her well being. She was reported missing Thursday but has not been seen since 9:23 a.m. Wednesday while being transported to Prisma Health Tuomey.

She was not registered into the hospital when she left. Cox was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sneakers. Anyone who may have information about her location is being asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

