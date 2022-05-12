Staff at Leevy’s Funeral Home said graves vandalized, cleanup underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of Leevy’s Funeral Home said Lincoln Cemetery was vandalized.

A blue substance was found on graves in the cemetery. The funeral home said a pressure washing company has been hired to help with the cleanup Thursday. Organizers explained it may take several days to clean the entire site.

A representative for the Columbia Police Department said the department is investigating the incident to see if vandalism did occur. They said previously there was an incident involving a landscaping chemical that caused discoloration.

CPD posted on social media that officers were dispatched to the cemetery Wednesday evening.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers continue to investigate reported vandalism at Lincoln Cemetery on Farrow Road. Officers were dispatched there last night. We are working w/bereaved families & a local funeral home to determine how the graves were damaged. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 12, 2022

