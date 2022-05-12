SkyView
Staff at Leevy’s Funeral Home said graves vandalized, cleanup underway

Gravesites were cleaned up Wednesday after Leevy's Funeral Home said Lincoln Cemetery was...
Gravesites were cleaned up Wednesday after Leevy's Funeral Home said Lincoln Cemetery was vandalized.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of Leevy’s Funeral Home said Lincoln Cemetery was vandalized.

A blue substance was found on graves in the cemetery. The funeral home said a pressure washing company has been hired to help with the cleanup Thursday. Organizers explained it may take several days to clean the entire site.

A representative for the Columbia Police Department said the department is investigating the incident to see if vandalism did occur. They said previously there was an incident involving a landscaping chemical that caused discoloration.

CPD posted on social media that officers were dispatched to the cemetery Wednesday evening.

