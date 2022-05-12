SkyView
Soda City Live: Taste of Black Columbia Presents: MaybeIAmVegan

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maybe you are vegan, and maybe you’re not but one thing that is certain is you don’t have to be vegan to enjoy vegan food.

Ashley Gadson the owner of “MaybeIamVegan” is a caterer who is able to create meatless masterpieces using plant based foods.

The bold flavors are the reason that she will be one of the vendors at the “Taste of Black Columbia” on Friday, May 20th for the  2022 Black Expo weekend.

Admission to the “Taste of Black Columbia’ is $75 and guests will be able to try amazing foods from businesses all across the Midlands.

Tickets to the taste of black Columbia will be available online here

https://blackexposouth.ticketspice.com/taste-of-black-columbia

