Soda City Live: The Style Standard shares summer style trends

By Hannah Cumler
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of summer, Ashley Russell, founder of The Style Standard, stopped by Soda City Live to share her top style picks for summer 2022.

From pops of neon, to colorful jumpsuits and fun sets, Russell walks SCL’s Hannah Cumler through the latest styles -- all found in Columbia boutiques!

Born and raised in the Midlands, Russell graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in fashion merchandising.

After spending time in Los Angeles and New York City working in the fashion industry, Russell returned to South Carolina a few years ago and launched her business, The Style Standard. Russell offers personal styling, personal shopping, closet edits and more to her clients in-person and virtually. For more information on Russell and The Style Standard, click here.

