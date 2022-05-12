Soda City Live: Red Velvet Chicken and Waffle Sliders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Both Red Velvet and chicken and waffles are staple dishes in the South.

One chef dares to bring the two together, and that’s Chef Darius Johnson.

Johnson is the owner of “Noelle’s Catering” and always brings amazing recipes to Soda City Live that you can either make at home, or call in a professional to tackle for you.

Red Velvet Chicken and Waffle:

2 Cups all-purpose flower

1/4 Cup sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp cocoa powder

3/4 tsp table salt

1 3/4 cup butter milk

1/3 cup unsalted butter melted

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbs red food coloring

