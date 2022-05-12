Soda City Live: Nothing but Net starts this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday beginning at noon, it’s Nothing but Net with Debbie Antonelli.

The CBS and ESPN analyst and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer will make 100 free throws at the top of each hour for 24 hours. Those will be followed by celebrity guest interviews done by Debbie and her co-host, actress and producer Deena Dill. Deena joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live.

This is the third year of the 24-hour live webcast; the first two years proved quite successful. They were featured on ESPN’s Top Ten plays, reported on by national media outlets including USA Today and the Washington Post, had more than 13 million impressions, and raised more than $410,000 for Special Olympics South Carolina. This year, they have set a goal for $1,000,000 and eight state Special Olympics chapters will benefit.

Debbie’s basketball career included playing for N.C. State, helping the Wolfpack capture the ACC regular season and conference tournament titles during the 1984-1985 season. Debbie is a board member of Special Olympics SC.

Deena’s acting credits include Netflix’s Pieces of Her, Showtimes’ The First Lady, OWN’s Ambitions; ABC’s Suburgatory, Scandal; CBS’s Two and a Half Men; Nickelodeon’s iCarly; The CW’s Star-Crossed; and HBO’s Vice Principals. Currently, she is executive producing an animated feature film, Saurus City, starring Emma Roberts, Julia Ormond, Ron Pearlman, and Dennis Quaid. Deena is on the Boards of Feeding the Caribbean and of Special Olympics SC And that’s why she is partnering with Debbie Antonelli who began this campaign three years ago to raise awareness for the Special Olympics. Debbie was inspired by her son, Frankie, and his teammates and has since taken on the challenge of shooting 100 free throws every hour for 24 hours. Deena and Debbie ask you to join in the fundraiser event for our South Carolinian special Olympians this Saturday and Sunday.

You can watch the promo at the link here.

