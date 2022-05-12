SCDE announces $15 million in emergency funding for schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced Thursday over $15 million in emergency funding for non-public schools.

The $15,025,386,68 in federal funding will be allocated to 19 schools across the state. The money is part of a second round of allocations under the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program. It was originally authorized in 2021 and was continued through the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

In September of 2021 Governor Henry McMaster applied for an EANS grant through the ARP. South Carolina was awarded $40,560,267. $15,025,386.68 went to eligible schools. The remaining $25 million will be used by the governor under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. (GEER).

Eligible schools in the second round of funding for private schools had to show:

Be established as a nonprofit.

Exist before March 13, 2020.

By licensed or accredited to operate under state law.

Did not apply for or receive a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program on or before Dec. 27, 2020.

Have at least 20% of students from low income families during the 2020-2021 school years.

Been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congress appropriated EANS funding to states to ensure that children who attend private and parochial schools have access to the resources needed to rebound from the pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

In Columbia the St. Martin de Porres Catholic School is receiving $365,882.39 in this round of funding. The full listing of schools receiving funds is embedded below.

