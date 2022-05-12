SkyView
SC Senate compromises and resurrects early voting bill

For many years, South Carolina has allowed people to cast absentee ballots in person, but they had to include an excuse for why they could not be at the polls on Election Day. Under the proposal, the state would go back to mail-in absentee ballots.(Mary Green)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - South Carolina senators unanimously approved a compromise Wednesday that would allow the state to hold true early voting.

Senators decided instead of getting to approve the governor’s appointments to the state election board, they would add qualifications for the members and the executive director and give legislative leaders permission to ask a court to let them kick out anyone who does not meet those requirements.

Even though the bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously last month, the Senate’s initial insistence they get to approve or reject the the governor’s appointments to the five-member State Election Commission angered House supporters and the governor.

The House refused to reconsider the bill and even attached their version to a number of unrelated proposals until the compromise was reached this week.

“What we have here is better than advice and consent on the board,” said Sen. Chip Campsen, a Republican from the Isle of Palms who worked on the agreement.

Senators would still get to vote on the executive director.

Campsen said House leadership said they would back the changes. The House could take up the bill later Wednesday.

The bill was a compromise between Democrats and Republicans that won total support from each group. It would open polling places for regular early voting for two weeks before elections, excluding Sundays. That would make South Carolina the 45th state to allow anyone to vote outside of Election Day without an excuse.

For many years, South Carolina has allowed people to cast absentee ballots in person, but they had to include an excuse for why they could not be at the polls on Election Day. Under the proposal, the state would go back to mail-in absentee ballots.

The bill also would make voter fraud a felony, increasing fines and possible jail time for people who try to vote under a false name, vote more than once or poll managers who intentionally break the law.

The proposal requires audits of at least 5% of all votes in a county in the days after an election.

The new requirements for board members and the executive director include prohibiting actions that go against state election law and making statements that discredit the states election rules.

The election board angered lawmakers during the 2020 election when it did nothing to Executive Director Marci Andino after she considered ballot drop boxes and eliminating witness signatures on absentee ballots without their approval during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senators also were upset the governor did not use his power to fire the director.

Other requirements for board members include being a registered voter in the state for five years and the executive director would need to have at least three years of experience in election administration. Candidates for both roles could not contribute to campaigns or serve as officers in political parties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

