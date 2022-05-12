SkyView
Richland County searching for missing five-year-old

RCSD said they're searching for 5-year-old Kyzier.
RCSD said they're searching for 5-year-old Kyzier.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in locating a missing child.

RCSD said five-year-old Kyzier was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. He was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell near his home on Brighton Hill Rd near Parklane Rd.

Anyone who has seen him is being asked to call 9-1-1 or their local law enforcement.

