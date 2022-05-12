Richland County searching for missing five-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in locating a missing child.

RCSD said five-year-old Kyzier was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. He was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell near his home on Brighton Hill Rd near Parklane Rd.

Anyone who has seen him is being asked to call 9-1-1 or their local law enforcement.

