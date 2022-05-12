Reward offered in Sumter County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said there is a reward being offered in an investigation in Sumter County.

Marquez Tucker, 29, is wanted in relation to a shooting on May 3, 2022. Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s (SCSO) Office said he is charged with five counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime.

SCSO said multiple shots were fired into a moving vehicle and that multiple victims were inside.

A monetary reward is being offered in the case for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information can leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

