New details released in school bus crash

Fourteen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students were injured.
Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that...
Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that involved a school bus. Medic said 17 people were injured.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New details were released Thursday about a school bus crash that left 17 people injured and three vehicles destroyed.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Sharonbrook Drive near Sharon Road West.

[Medic: 16 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte]

The bus was servicing students from South Mecklenburg High School and 15 students were on the bus at the time.

According to the crash report, the driver of the dump truck fell asleep at the wheel. The truck crossed left of the center line and hit the sedan at an angle before then hitting the school bus head-on.

The bus then went off the right side of the road and a metal fence.

The report states 16 people with total were recorded and 15 of them were taken to a hospital. Of those, 14 were students from the bus taken with minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck and bus were determined to have major injuries, while the driver of the sedan refused transport and did not appear to be injured.

[CMS students, parents share concerns following school bus crash on Wednesday]

Fifteen South Mecklenburg High School students were on the school bus that was involved in the crash Wednesday morning.

CFD Capt. Michael Gerin said first responders encountered problems due to the amount of damage to the cars and it took 40 minutes to free the bus driver and about an hour to free the dump truck driver. He added that the jaws of life were used and that both drivers were conscious and stable.

The road was closed for more than four hours.

According to a report ran on the bus’s VIN, that particular model was under recall. The styrene blocks used to make the seats lack enough impact absorption in specific areas, which may increase the risk of injury during a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

CMS released the following statement in regards to the recall:

Details about the wreck are still coming in. Check back with WBTV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

