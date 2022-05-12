Mark Anthony Brewing to open $490 million brewery in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new state of the art brewery is opening in Richland County Thursday.

Mark Anthony Brewing said it will bring 310 new jobs to the region when the facility opens. The facility cost over $490 million. The company shared that they’re launching the new building to keep up with demand for White Claw Hard Seltzer. The 1.3 million square foot brewery includes a packaging facility.

The building is located at 3160 Shop Rd in Columbia. Governor Henry McMaster and the CEO of Mark Anthony’s Anthony von Mandl will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

Topics they’re scheduled to speak on include the impact the facility will have on the community, and and overview of new technology in the brewery.

