Man charged after allegedly shooting into car, injuring two in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a car and injuring two people in Pelion on Wednesday.

Kwame Marquis McKnight, 32, is accused of shooting into a car after a domestic dispute on Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Pine Street.

Two people in the car were shot. One victim is still in the hospital, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

McKnight is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center with three counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime pending against him, according to deputies.

