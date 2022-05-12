SkyView
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teenager

Maddison Barton was last seen on April, 19, 2022.
Maddison Barton was last seen on April, 19, 2022.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teenager. Maddison Barton was last seen in on April 19, 2022. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

More information about the case can be found at the link here.

