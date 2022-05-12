Lexington County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teenager

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teenager. Maddison Barton was last seen in on April 19, 2022. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

More information about the case can be found at the link here.

