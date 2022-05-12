SkyView
Judge sets bond for man once considered person of interest in Drexel case

By Thomas Gruel
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A magistrate court judge set bond Wednesday for the man who investigators considered a person of interest in the disappearance of New York teen Brittanee Drexel.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Raymond Moody, 62, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley.

Moody is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by the Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office on May 4.

Moody is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Back in 2012, Moody was named a person of interest in the disappearance of New York teen Brittanee Drexel. Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach. She was 17 at the time of her disappearance.

After a search of Moody’s hotel room, police in Myrtle Beach said the search was one of several done for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not said if there is a connection between this arrest and the Drexel case.

WMBF-TV reported Tuesday that new information is expected soon in the case.

Moody is currently still in custody.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

