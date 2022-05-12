WATCH LIVE: Groups plan news conference, vigil for victims of deputy-involved crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple groups plan to hold a candlelight vigil and balloon release Friday night in honor of the three women killed in a crash with a Charleston County deputy.

Those groups plan to officially announce the event at a news conference Thursday morning outside the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, all of Colleton County, who died Sunday night when a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy collided with them on Savannah Highway at New Road.

Members of Stand As One, the Voice of Colleton, the S.C. Black Activist Coalition, the Phoenix Project and community activists Pastor Thomas Dixon and Elvin Speights Sr. are expected to attend the news conference.

RELATED STORIES:

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano held a news conference Wednesday morning on the deadly crash, saying she hoped to place the focus on the family and its loss. She said her agency is doing all it can to be supportive of the family, adding that she met with them on Monday.

“On Monday, we prayed together. We cried together. And we tried to find peace. And I’m not sure we did,” Graziano said. “When we let the family know that we needed to make a statement about this and release details about them, about their family, I asked them, ‘What message would you want me to convey?’ Their response was simple: ‘They were three kind, loving and precious souls.’”

The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday on Savannah Highway at New Road. The sheriff’s office said Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to a call when her patrol cruiser collided with Dantzler’s vehicle.

Pelletier was taken to an area hospital and later released. She was placed on administrative leave with pay as the sheriff’s office reviews the incident, which is standard for serious deputy-involved collisions.

Two other Charleston County deputies, Jonathon Rand and Joy DeSomber, were injured in a second crash while responding to the earlier crash. Graziano said a driver ignored multiple barricades and struck their patrol car while they blocked traffic for the crash investigation. That second crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

As of Monday afternoon, DeSomber had been released from the hospital. Graziano said Rand remained in ICU as of Wednesday but was expected to recover.

Graziano provided few details about possible dashcam video at the news conference, saying state troopers have any footage captured.

“As the video becomes available, we will release the video; we just don’t have anything to release at this time,” Graziano said. “There’s many details we don’t have.”

She said dashcams are designed to activate when blue lights or activated or after a collision, and the system buffers 30 seconds prior to that, which is included in the recording. But she said they did not yet know for sure whether the deputy’s lights were on at the time of the crash.

“We don’t have that information, I do not believe so,” she said. “We just don’t have that information.”

She also said they do not have any data to indicate there was any video prior to the collision but that her agency’s protocols require, regardless of whether lights and sirens are activated, that her officers still must use due care.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Funeral arrangements have been finalized. Visitation will take place Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Koger’s Mortuary at 508 South Jefferies Blvd. in Walterboro. The funeral will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Walterboro Christian Center, located at 320 Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro.

Plans released ahead of the news conference state the vigil will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Colleton High School’s stadium in Walterboro.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.