CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex

CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon that left a young man in critical condition.

Officers were sent to the Spring Lake Apartments located in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

