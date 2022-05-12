CPD: Young victim in critical condition after shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon that left a young man in critical condition.

Officers were sent to the Spring Lake Apartments located in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at Spring Lake Apts. at 7645 Garners Ferry Road after a reported shooting. The male victim was taken to a hospital. No word yet on condition. Updates will be posted here as more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/FNFzQ44K3l — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 12, 2022

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.