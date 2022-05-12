SkyView
Attempted murder suspect arrested by Columbia Police

Matthew Byrd was arrested in relation to an April 28, 2022 shooting.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting Thursday evening. Matthew Byrd was arrested by investigators from CPD and from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The 32-year-old man is accused of shooting an acquaintance at Brennan Rd on April 28, 2022.

