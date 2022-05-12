Attempted murder suspect arrested by Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting Thursday evening. Matthew Byrd was arrested by investigators from CPD and from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The 32-year-old man is accused of shooting an acquaintance at Brennan Rd on April 28, 2022.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators & @USMarshalsHQ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-y/o Matthew Byrd. He's accused of shooting an acquaintance during an isolated incident on Brennen Rd on 4/28/22. He'll be booked at the detention center on an attempted murder charge. pic.twitter.com/rs48ycagts — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 12, 2022

