SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
Richland Two school board member speaks after charges, telling board chair during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”
Female Camden High School student hospitalized after being struck by male student on campus.
Female Camden High School student hospitalized after being struck by male student on campus
Reports of shooting recieved by deputies around 4 p.m. on the 3800 block of West Beltline.
RCSD responds to reports of shooting
Camden man arrested on 19 charges in sexual exploitation of minor investigation
Camden man arrested on 19 charges in sexual exploitation of a minor investigation
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano talked about the victims of a deadly crash involving...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash

Latest News

This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Former Food Network contestant Ariel Robinson goes to trial.
Day Four: Trial underway for Food Network star accused of beating foster daughter to death
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden co-hosts 2nd global COVID summit as US nears 1M deaths
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
US producer prices surge 11% in April on higher food costs
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling